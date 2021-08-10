Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 5,476 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 215.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,044,303,000 after acquiring an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,544,000 after acquiring an additional 88,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $216.42 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.09.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total value of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

