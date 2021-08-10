Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.28.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

