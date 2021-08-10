Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 4,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,006 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

NYSE LUV opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.