Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 476,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.3% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.