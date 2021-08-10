Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

NYSE:AMP opened at $265.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

