Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 179,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

