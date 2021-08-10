Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.57 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of WDC opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.42. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

