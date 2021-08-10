Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0564 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $788,869.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,342,031 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

