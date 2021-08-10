LocalCoinSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,575.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.19 million and $2,575.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00345764 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001190 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.44 or 0.00929026 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

