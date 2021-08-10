Loki 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,410.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.24 or 0.06926176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.09 or 0.01292830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.01 or 0.00361177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00128787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.70 or 0.00587302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00338312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00290824 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

