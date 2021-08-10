London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,890

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,078 ($118.60).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,850 ($102.56). 603,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,413. The company has a market capitalization of £39.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,720.13. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.