London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £110 ($143.72) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,078 ($118.60).

Shares of LSEG traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 7,850 ($102.56). The company had a trading volume of 603,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,720.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

