London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £110 ($143.72) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,078 ($118.60).

Shares of LSEG traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 7,850 ($102.56). The company had a trading volume of 603,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,720.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.