Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LBPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 14,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.86. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

