Loopring (LRC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $72.87 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Loopring has a market cap of $378.51 million and $72.87 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00848612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00107658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041450 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,794,553 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.