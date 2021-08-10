Lua Swap Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lua Swap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

