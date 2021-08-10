Lua Token Market Cap Tops $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.92 or 0.00863123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00108846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00157927 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

