Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 404.50 ($5.28) and last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21). 62,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 266,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387.50 ($5.06).

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Luceco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £641.59 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 384.70.

In other Luceco news, insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total value of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.