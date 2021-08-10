Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 884,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,205. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion and a PE ratio of 8.38. Lufax has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

