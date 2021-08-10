Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Buys $99,905.05 in Stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LL traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 628,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LL. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after buying an additional 270,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,789,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

