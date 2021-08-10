Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.