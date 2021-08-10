Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 528,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $351.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

