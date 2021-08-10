Lunyr (LUN) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $647,901.44 and $6,473.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.83 or 0.00850394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00107695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

