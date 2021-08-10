Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $15.03

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.54. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

LYEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $4,204,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,624,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

