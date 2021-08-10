Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up about 6.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Lyft worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 231,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

