Lympo Market Capitalization Reaches $9.67 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $231,646.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.23 or 0.00855797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040098 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

