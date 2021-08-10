Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of LYRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 23,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,708. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield purchased 3,500 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
