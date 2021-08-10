Maecenas Market Capitalization Tops $256,916.85 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $256,916.85 and $415.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

