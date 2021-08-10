MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.36 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

