Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.9% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $264,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 69,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.1% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 42.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 30,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.