MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and $1.80 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00008536 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,175,500 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

