MAI Capital Management Acquires 103,654 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,654 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.57. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,431. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

