MAI Capital Management Acquires 129,472 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.20. 3,371,684 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

