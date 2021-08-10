MAI Capital Management Acquires 13,551 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 48,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.36. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

