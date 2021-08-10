MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.51. 198,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

