MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 20.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $166.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,821. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

