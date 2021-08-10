MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.74. 62,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,682,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

