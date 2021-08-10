MAI Capital Management Buys 10,698 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,216.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,975,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. 41,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,478. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

