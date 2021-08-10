MAI Capital Management Has $14.13 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $131.25 and a 12 month high of $263.46. The company has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

