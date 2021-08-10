MAI Capital Management Has $19.08 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,369. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

