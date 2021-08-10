MAI Capital Management Has $21.97 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,190. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $187.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.52. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

