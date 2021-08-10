MAI Capital Management Has $92.24 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $92,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $490.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $321.77 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.