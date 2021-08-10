MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,514 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,277,000.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,486 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

