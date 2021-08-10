MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,800 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $762.55. 2,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $777.15. The firm has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.62.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

