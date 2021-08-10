MAI Capital Management Purchases 959 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.8% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.13. 687,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,357,637. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $354.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

