MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 78,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

