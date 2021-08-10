MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 133.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 181,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,508. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.