MAI Capital Management Sells 4,365 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 193,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,756,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.49. 46,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $361.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

