MAI Capital Management Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Diageo by 28.3% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Diageo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.35. 977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

