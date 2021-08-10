Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $212.60

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 212.60 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 144643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.30 ($2.73).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.92 ($2.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.98. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

