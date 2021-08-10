MannKind (MNKD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $991.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.